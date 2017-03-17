Texas Chicken Continues Middle East Expansion with First Restaurant Opening in Oman

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Texas Chicken® made history this month when it announced the opening of a new restaurant in Oman – the first ever in that country. The restaurant, which started welcoming guests on March 15, reflects continued progress on the brand's goal to become the premier fried-chicken franchise in the Middle East. The newest Texas Chicken restaurant is the first one opened under an agreement with multinational enterprise, The Olayan Group, to open five restaurants in Oman. Currently, The Olayan Group operates more than 40 Texas Chicken restaurants in the UAE and in the Western region of Saudi Arabia.

“We are proud to be able to bring our 65-year history as a leading quick service brand into new areas of the Middle East,” said Tony Moralejo, Executive Vice President, International Business and Global Development for Texas Chicken. “The QSR concept has been around for nearly 40 years in this region, and the heritage and reputation of Texas Chicken allows it to really stand apart through the quality, wholesome, delicious foods we offer. We expect strong market response to continue as we keep expanding throughout Oman.”

The five restaurants set to open in Oman are just a portion of 63 new Texas Chicken restaurants planned over the next several years in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt and Oman.

“Development Agreements, such as the one we have with The Olayan Group, are essential to helping us achieve our ambitious international expansion goals,” Moralejo continued. “The Olayan Group has proven to be a key strategic developer and operator in the successful execution of our mission of bringing quality food and beverages, as well as an exceptional experience, to customers across the globe.”

About Texas Chicken / Church’s Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken, along with its sister brand

Texas Chicken outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s Chicken and Texas Chicken have more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

