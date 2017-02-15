80 Pokémon from the Johto Region Coming to Pokémon GO This Week – News

Niantic announced 80 Pokémon from the Johto region from Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver will be added to Pokémon GO later this week. The new Pokémon can be encountered “in the wild.”

The update add new gameplay mechanics for Trainers to master. This includes new encounter gameplay, new Evolution items, two new Berries, and expanded outfit and accessory options for Trainer avatars.

“Today is a momentous occasion for our team here at Niantic which has been hard at work to deliver these additional Pokémon and build upon the encounter and capture mechanics for our passionate global community of Trainers playing Pokémon GO,” said John Hanke, founder and CEO of Niantic. “Pokémon GO is a live experience which we’ll be continuing to support and evolve in new and interesting ways for years to come with new gameplay features, in-game and live events, more Pokémon to discover and much more.”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D’Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let’s Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.